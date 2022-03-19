Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for 2.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Onto Innovation worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

