Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.81.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.