British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,690.00.

NYSE BTI traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

