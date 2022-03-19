Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,362. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.11 and its 200 day moving average is $564.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

