Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUV. Dawson James began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 152,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

FUV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

