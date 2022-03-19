Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

