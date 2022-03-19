Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). CareCloud reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

