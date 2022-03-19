Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

