Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will announce $13.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $12.98 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 108,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

