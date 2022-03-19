Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

BE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.94. 3,316,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,312. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

