Brokerages Set Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT at 24.00

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 11.39 on Wednesday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 8.75 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 12.24.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

