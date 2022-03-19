Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $280.00

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BILL traded up $15.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,052. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $252.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

