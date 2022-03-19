Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) PT at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIAN. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cian alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Cian has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.