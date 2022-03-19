Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) PT at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CIAN. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter worth $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter worth $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
