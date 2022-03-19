Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $40.60

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Driven Brands by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

