Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $46.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:E traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.36. 1,032,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ENI by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

