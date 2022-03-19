Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price at 15.08

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 15.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.22. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 4.66 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

