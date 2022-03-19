Brokers Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 4,010.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 598,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.