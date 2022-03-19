Brokers Set Expectations for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

