Brokers Set Expectations for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.
Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
