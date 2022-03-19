Bruce H. Spector Buys 10,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $4,757,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.