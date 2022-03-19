Bruce H. Spector Buys 10,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
