Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 10,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JOE opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

