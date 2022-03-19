Bruce William Aunger Buys 5,000 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,200.
Shares of UNI stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. Unisync Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.47 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.
