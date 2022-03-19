Bruce William Aunger Buys 5,000 Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,200.

Shares of UNI stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.23. Unisync Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.47 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

