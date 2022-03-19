Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

