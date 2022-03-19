Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

