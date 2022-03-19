Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,389,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,757,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.