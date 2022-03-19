Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 933 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

