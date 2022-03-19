Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 177 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
