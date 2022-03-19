Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 242 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

