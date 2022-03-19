Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 450 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

CLX opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.