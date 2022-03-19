Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.