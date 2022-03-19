Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,494 shares.The stock last traded at $30.02 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

