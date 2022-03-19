Calavo Growers, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGW. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

