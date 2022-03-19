Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $55.86. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 34,152 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,038 shares of company stock worth $44,529,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

