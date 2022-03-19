Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $46.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Camtek by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.