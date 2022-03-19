Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $40.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $22.32 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

