Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia; and the Princeton Cooper project consisting of 30 claims and covering an area of 2258.0827 hectares.

