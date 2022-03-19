Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Up 3.1%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $60.65. 177,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,166,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

