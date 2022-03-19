Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 638.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.