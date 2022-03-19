Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.