Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$273.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.82.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$189.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$168.80 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

