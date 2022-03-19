Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

