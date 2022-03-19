Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.