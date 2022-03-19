CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of DBM stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.