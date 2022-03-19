Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.