Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.31.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

