Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

