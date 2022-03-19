Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

