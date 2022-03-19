Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 79.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 310,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 202.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 287,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

