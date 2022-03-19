Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

