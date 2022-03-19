Capital One Financial Weighs in on Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.87 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

