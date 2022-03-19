CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.