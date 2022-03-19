Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

