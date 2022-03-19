Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Price Target Cut to €20.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from €18.00 ($19.78) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $3.67 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

